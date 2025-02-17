Declutter Your Life--Get Rid of Junk

Camo Crew Responsible Junk Removalspecializes in removing the unwanted items from your home, storage, or place of business. They are a Veteran-Owned company who serves the greater Milwaukee area, and leaders in the industry of sustainable removal practices. Owner Andy Weins takes us on a tour of his facility and gives us the history of how he started picking up other people's junk. Andy is a proud veteran and he takes pride in making sure he tries to reuse or re-purpose items. If you want to get rid of the clutter, junk or stuff at your house send Andy an email at info@camocrew.us They take calls at 414-420-2266.

