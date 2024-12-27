Decision Permission for Kids!

Kristy Jean is here today to talk about her new book, Decision Permission: Five States of Support For Every Level of Decision Making. Decision Permission is a culmination of her own experiences, as she proposes a new approach to the decision-making process. The five "States" she proposes are: Ponder, Prepare, Produce, Persevere, and Process. These 5 P's provide a framework to support readers as they make (and respond to) decisions throughout their lives. Contact Kristy Jean on social media @KJKristyJean to share your questions about kids and decision making!

