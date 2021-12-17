December Men's Health Nights

UW All of Us Milwaukee is Calling 100 Men to Focus on their Health! Our friends at University of Wisconsin Madison All of Us Milwaukee team, Raising the Bar non-profit involves several area churches and those professionals who are passionate about serving men of color are calling all men to make their health a priority, especially when it comes to stress. In fact, they are hoping to get 100 to join their Men’s Health Night Series. We heard about this last month, but now there is a detailed plan over the next several months to get men to focus on their health, starting with an event tonight. UW All of Us Milwaukee assistant director, Dr. Bashir Easter, and licensed psychologist, Dr. Kwek

If you would like to register for Men’s Health Night III, use this link: https://tinyurl.com/MensHealthNight3

If you have questions about either or about enrolling, call (414) 219-3810, Option 1 or email allofusuwmke@hslc.wisc.edu



You can also keep up with us on our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/AllofUsMKE

You can also always visit JoinAllOfUs.org