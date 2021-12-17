Watch
December Men's Health Nights

with UW All of Us Milwaukee
Posted at 11:25 AM, Dec 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-17 12:25:20-05

UW All of Us Milwaukee is Calling 100 Men to Focus on their Health! Our friends at University of Wisconsin Madison All of Us Milwaukee team, Raising the Bar non-profit involves several area churches and those professionals who are passionate about serving men of color are calling all men to make their health a priority, especially when it comes to stress. In fact, they are hoping to get 100 to join their Men’s Health Night Series. We heard about this last month, but now there is a detailed plan over the next several months to get men to focus on their health, starting with an event tonight. UW All of Us Milwaukee assistant director, Dr. Bashir Easter, and licensed psychologist, Dr. Kwek

You can also always visit JoinAllOfUs.org

