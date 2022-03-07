Watch
Debut Novel from a Milwaukee Author

author Maggie Smith
Posted at 10:08 AM, Mar 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-07 11:08:38-05

Maggie Smith sold her national art consulting company and took up a writing workshop and now she's getting ready for the launch of her debut novel.
Truth and Other Lies. At its heart, this is a story of three women: a world-famous journalist at the end of her career, at risk of losing everything because of a vicious online troll; a newbie politician knee-deep in a run for Congress who longs to reconnect with her estranged daughter; and a young reporter with ties to each, desperate to reboot her stalled career, forced to choose between the two when she uncovers a decades-old lie.

Maggie's book launch is occurring Thursday, March 10 from 7-8:30 at Comedy Sportz at 420 S. 1st St. in Milwaukee. You can RSVP at her publisher’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/TEN16Press/events

Locally, it’s available at Boswell Books on the east side, Books and Company in Oconomowoc, Orange Hat Publishing in Waukesha, Mystery to Me in Madison, and Blue House Books in Kenosha.

