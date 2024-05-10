Dear You, Dream Big!

Baptiste Paul shares his new picture book Dear Your, Dream Big ! It offers a rally cry of Black possibility and conveys a message of resilience and strength.

This book encourages today's Black youth to reject those who wish to silence them, exclude them, and reject their talents with one powerful refrain. Paul powerfully calls on his own experiences to reject systemic racism and embrace positivity and self-love. Paul has a talk and signing at Boswell Books on Tuesday, May 14th at 6:30 pm.