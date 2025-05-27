The essay collection offers a unique perspective on legendary figures with often surprising connections to Wisconsin. Robbins puts a personal spin on these stories, based on interviews, intensive research, and lifelong obsessions. With revelatory anecdotes, humorous details, and poignant storytelling, the book establishes Wisconsin as a notably influential place: a crossroads for people who changed the world.
Dean Robbins’ New Essay Collection
Wisconsin Idols: 100 Heroes Who Changed the State, the World, and Me
