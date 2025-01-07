Deal or No Deal Island: Season 2!

The Banker’s Private Island has welcomed a new set of reality legends in Season 2 of “Deal or No Deal Island” with Joe Manganiello returning as host and ultimate game master. With some new and veteran players, these familiar faces are no strangers to the high-stakes challenges and complex mind games they’ll face on the island. Season Two of the Fully Immersive Twist on the Beloved Game Show Premieres January 7th on NBC with a Two-Hour Special.

