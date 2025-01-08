Deal or No Deal Island Game Show Gains Wisconsin Contestant

The second season of Deal or No Deal Island kicked off last night. and a Wisconsin man is part of the cast. Luke Olejniczak is 29 and from Eagle River, Wisconsin. Luke Olejniczak is a private chef and an outdoors-man at heart who thrives in the wild – tracking game, fishing on the icy lakes of northern Wisconsin and training his two energetic scent hounds. He hopes that his problem-solving abilities and physical endurance, honed through distance running and rigorous outdoor activities, will give him a competitive edge. A highly calculated individual, Luke recently took a bold leap of faith by launching his own private chef business in a rural area. As he steps onto the island, he plans to embrace even greater risks to secure his victory.

Do you want to root for Luke? Tune in to the new season premiere of Deal or No Deal Island starting January 7 at 8/7c on NBC and the next day on Peacock.

