Daydreaming is Good For Us!

Almost everyone daydreams, sometimes without even realizing it. Anna Medaris, Health and Lifestyle Journalist joins us to answer the question: Is daydreaming good for you? There are connotations around daydreaming being negative — like when we say someone “has their head in the clouds.” But Anna has found that there are benefits.

Daydreaming can activate the brain’s alpha waves in the frontal cortex, which is a marker of creativity. Many people have experienced this. It’s also been shown to increase pain tolerance — one study, for instance, showed that people who think about eating their favorite meal while plunging their hand in an ice bucket can stand the cold longer. It can also simply be a more meaningful way to spend small moments of downtime then scrolling on your phone. At the very least, it’s a free, accessible, and socially acceptable way to engage your brain in uncomfortable or mundane situations.

On the other hand, in some cases daydreaming can have negative effects as well. When someone is so consumed by their thoughts they’re not alert during important moments, like while crossing the street, or unable to fulfill their responsibilities and maintain relationships, mental health professionals call it “maladaptive daydreaming.” This is often a coping mechanism for trauma survivors facing a trigger, and can also be related to another mental health condition like OCD, depression, anxiety, ADHD, and dissociative disorders. In these cases, it’s best to treat the underlying condition.