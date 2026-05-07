Day 4 of Teacher Appreciation Week

This week is Teacher Appreciation Week! The Morning Blend will be highlighting one teacher each day who was nominated and then chosen by the selection committee. The Grand Prize winner will be announced in a full segment on Friday. Today's featured teacher is Lisa Whalley a 4K teacher at Elm Dale Elementary School in the Greenfield School District. One parents said this about Lisa: "Lisa is great kindergarten teacher because she is someone who blends warmth, structure, and creativity in a way that helps young children feel safe while they explore and grow. At that age, school is often a child’s first big step into independence, so the teacher plays a huge role in shaping how they feel about learning. Not only was she two of my children's first ever teacher, she was also our first introduction into teaching / parent relationship at greenfield Elm Dale."

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