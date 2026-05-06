Day 3 of Teacher Appreciation Week

This week is Teacher Appreciation Week! The Morning Blend will be highlighting one teacher each day who was nominated and then chosen by the selection committee. The Grand Prize winner will be announced in a full segment on Friday. Today's featured teacher is Lana Plant, a 7th-grade ELA Teacher from Park View Middle School. Mrs Plant shows up to school every day, happy and ready to teach her students new things. She is so understanding, and she makes everyone feel safe in her classroom. She is always making learning fun for students, but still makes sure her students are always working hard and putting funny jokes out there to make sure they laugh, even on a bad day.

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