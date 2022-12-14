Daxxify: Frown Line Treatment

Dr. Andrew Campbell is a double board certified facial plastic surgeon and owner of Quintessa who joins us to share Daxxify. This is the first and only peptide-powdered, FDA approved frown line treatment that has a duration of six months. Daxxify is offered now at all five locations including Sheboygan, Mequon, Delafield, Madison and Middleton. Call to book your complimentary consultation or to schedule a treatment at 262-303-4876. For more information, please visit myquintessa.com