Dating Post Pandemic

It's now been over a year since COVID-19 put the brakes on almost everything, and for many singles, it's been that long since they've gone on a date. Will the roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines and warmer weather make outdoor dates a safe possibility? What about more intimate get togethers for sex starved singles? Before you jump into anything, remember that we don't know everything about the virus yet, and it is crucial to take safety precautions. Relationship-Expert and Award-Winning Author Heather Dugan joins us today for the social dos and don'ts Post Pandemic.