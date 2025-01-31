Watch Now
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Date Night Ready with Kissable Lips

Just in time for Valentine’s Day
Posted

Who doesn’t want smoother skin and lips? Exfoliating Charcoal scrub is a multi-purpose product that will not only smooth your skin but is also safe to use on your lips. Any lip color is going to look better if your lips are not dry and peeling. Simply apply a pin sized dab of Charcoal scrub and gently roll in over your lips. Rinse with Micellar water on a cotton round. Follow with a light layer of Lip Conditioner or Super Lube.

For more information on Merle Norman products and looks, visit Merle Norman Cosmetics!

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo