Dairy-Free Cheese Brand Will Pay One Cheese Lover $20,000 to Create Melty Recipes

Looking for a new gig? If you’re a cheese fan, Daiya’s latest job opening could be your most exciting role yet. While it may sound too good to be true, the honorary MVP (Vice President of Melting) gig is a legit chance to make some extra cheddar!

Key responsibilities include perfecting the cheesiest of recipes, calculating a precise melt time and temperature and collaborating with Daiya’s innovation team. Recipe innovators, grilled cheese lovers, pizza enthusiasts, and self-proclaimed cheeseheads are encouraged to apply. The remote role comes with a $20,000 cash payment and a year’s supply of Daiya’s dairy-free cheese.