Daily Life in the Senior Living Community

Today we are joined by Carly Loewus, who is a Campus Administrator at Clement Manor Senior Living Community. Carly will discuss what makes the manor different and how the living community provides an all-inclusive active lifestyle, maintenance free living, caring and experienced staff, and a safe environment.

They are currently offering a huge discount in their independent living apartments! New residents can get a 2 bedroom/one bath apartment for the price of a 1-bedroom apartment for a year, offering significant savings! Offer good through August 31st with contract signing.

There will also be the Clement Manor Summer Soiree and Open House, which takes place on June 28th from 2-4pm. Learn more online at Clement Manor.

