Chef Tyler Mader visits a buffet style restaurant— Daddy's Soul Food & Grille! The restaurant consists of southern style cuisine. The grille items they offer are to offset the small eater who doesn't want to eat heavy but enjoy the obeisance of the buffet menu. Chef Bennie shows us how to make their meatloaf and chicken barbeque lasagna.

Visit Daddyssoulfoodandgrille.com to learn more.