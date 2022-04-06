Cyberinsurance For Your Business

Cybercriminals are after all types of data. Cybercriminals find value in almost everything such as Payment Card Information, Protected Health Information, Critical business files and any personally identifiable information like Social Security Numbers, birthdates and banking information. If you have a business and your data includes individuals’ personally identifiable information, that adds up and is incentive enough for a hacker. It’s big business on the black market.

Today Joe Emerich, Foudning Partner of Xartis Group is here today to explain why cyberinsurance is so important. Joe says when it comes to cybercrime, small and large businesses of all industries are at risk. Cybercriminals find just as much value in attacking small companies with thousands of dollars available as they do in penetrating large, million-dollar companies.

This trend is partially due to the expected vulnerabilities of smaller companies. Hackers can assume that smaller companies have fewer protective measures in place.

We want to add on behalf of Xartis Group that the information provided here is not investment, tax or financial advice. You should always consult with a licensed professional for advice concerning your specific situation.

