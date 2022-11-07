Cyber Security and The Sandwich Generation

If you find yourself monitoring the internet usage of both your children and your aging parents, you're not alone. More and more parents in their forties and fifties are finding themselves managing the data privacy of their entire family. It's tough being a member of the Sandwich Generation, especially considering all of the cyber threats in today's society

With social engineering attacks on the rise, covering a broad spectrum of malicious activity from phishing, pretexting, baiting, and tailgating, grandma and grandpa are more likely to fall for the scam, even a busy mom on-the-go. These so-called social engineers use phone calls and other media like social media accounts, or GoFundMe campaigns to trick people into handing over access to sensitive information. Social engineering is currently becoming the number one attack vector, with phishing scams still at the forefront and can happen to anyone.

More than 75% of Americans recently shared that they were targeted by an online scam, which can include donation scams, tech support scams, romance scams, cryptocurrency scams and more. Avast Chief Information Security Officer Jaya Baloo joins us to talk about the increasing responsibility for the Sandwich Generation and cyber security.

