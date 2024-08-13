Cutting Edge Dermatologic Care and Treatments

Highlander Dermatology is a medical and aesthetic clinic that offers cutting edge dermatologic care and aesthetic treatments. The clinic will be opening a new location in Brookfield, Wisconsin, that features a new Aesthetics Center providing the latest in skin care treatments and products. This location will also offer MOHS surgery (micrographically oriented histographic surgery) in addition to their standard of exceptional dermatological care.

The clinic is introducing a new service called Ellacor, a microneedling technique. Highlander Dermatology is the

first dermatologist clinic in Wisconsin to offer this amazing skin tightening procedure. It offers the benefits of aggressive resurfacing or surgery without the excessive down time, risk or expense. It treats moderate to severe lines and wrinkles while reducing jowls and tightening skin laxity with mini-face-lift similar results. Joining us today to talk more about the opening of their Brookfield location and their new procedure is Kristina Kleven, MD, and Dr. Bradley Straka.

For more information on Highlander Dermatology, their new location and procedure, please visit their website at www.highlanderdermatology.com or contact them directly at 262-290-4540.