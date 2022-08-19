Watch Now
Cute and Comfy Shoes For Kids

Stan’s Fit For Your Feet & New Balance Milwaukee
It's that time of the year again! Stan’s Fit For Your Feet &amp; New Balance Milwaukee make sure kids are ready for their school year! Kid's feet don't stop growing, it’s time to make sure they are in the best size shoe to keep up with their foot health and support! We are here with Andy and Megan Sajdak along with Amelia, a 9 year old who is wearing Stan's shoes. They have shoe fittings by appointment or walk in anytime. Save 10% off select kids shoes and get a FREE pair of Socksmith socks with your purchase at Stan’s in Brookfield &amp; Glendale and their two New Balance Milwaukee stores in Greenfield and Brookfield. Click HERE
Posted at 10:14 AM, Aug 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-19 11:14:42-04

