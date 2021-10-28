Customizing Skin Treatments with The Hottest Technology

Join Karen Lillie the owner of Citrine Skin Spa, LLC as she shows us some of the treatments and technologies they offer. She is a Licensed Esthetician and Dermalogica expert. She will discuss her favorite treatment, the BT Titan. Karen is offering a special for Morning Blend Viewers:

FREE Pro Power Eye Peel ($20) when you book your first BT Titan Facial!

This painless treatment lifts and hydrates the undereye using Microcurrent and a special masking technique.

* When booking online, please be sure to also book the eye treatment with your facial, so there will be time for it.

To book your next service or to read about other service offerings go to CitrineSkinSpa.com Call or Text 262-264-8841 with questions.

