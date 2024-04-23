Current Trends For Your Home

Director of Design at Warren Barnett Interior Design, Emily Ebben, is fresh off a trip to a furniture market. Today she shares the colors/fabrics and shapes that are trending.

Emily says you can mix warm and cool tones and old rules are getting tossed out the window. Warren Barnett carries some high quality brands but they do have a wide range of price points. To check out the latest trends check out their "Luxury in Bloom" event this Thursday, April 25th. The event is from 5-7 pm. There will be boutique shopping pop ups, a fashion show, and whiskey tasting from J Henry. RSVP as space is limited.

If you attend you can be entered for a $1,000 gift certificate.

Warren Barnett Interior Design

13100 Watertown Plank Rd

Elm Grove