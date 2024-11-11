Crushing the Clean-Up and Supporting Veterans

Today, Camo Crew Responsible Junk Removal owner, Andy Weins, talks with us about how his service in the military has impacted his business and the community. Keeping people safe, seeing hard jobs through, and being respectful and responsible is what the Camo Crew is all about. And don't forget, there is always an active 10% off discount for Veterans! Support Veteran owned companies by contacting Camo Crew Responsible Junk Removal for the responsible removal of your clutter. For more information, call 414.420.2266 or visit Camo Crew Junk Removal | Serving the Milwaukee-Waukesha Area.