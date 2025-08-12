Cruise for a Cause: Supporting Milwaukee’s Homeless

Mr. Bob’s Under the Bridge fosters a community of dignity, compassion, and friendship through their mobile outreach program that provides necessities to the homeless and those who need support in Milwaukee.

Join them for an unforgettable evening as they cruise the Milwaukee River and soak in the stunning city skyline aboard a private Riverwalk Boat Tour. This one-of-a-kind experience offers the perfect blend of relaxation, great company, and meaningful connection—all in support of Mr. Bob’s Under the Bridge and their mission to serve Milwaukee’s homeless community.

August 20, 7:00 pm

For more information, visit Mr. Bob's Under the Bridge.