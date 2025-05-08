Creativity Turns into Commerce

Small businesses across the U.S. are finding major success on TikTok by turning creativity into commerce. Buff City Soap went viral by showcasing behind-the-scenes soap-making videos that were both satisfying and entertaining, driving customers to their online and physical stores. Apparel brand Boredwalk grew from a local farmers market vendor to a multimillion-dollar business by posting witty, relatable content that resonated with a wide audience. Meanwhile, Break An Egg Bakery transformed from a home-based operation to a thriving full-time business after a single cookie-decorating video captured millions of views and spiked online orders. These examples show how small businesses are using TikTok to reach new audiences, tell their stories, and scale faster than ever.

