Creativity Takes Center Stage at ColettaScope

Art becomes a powerful form of expression at ColettaScope, St. Coletta Day School’s signature fundraising event happening November 7. The celebration brings families, businesses and community supporters together while showcasing artwork created by students with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Guests CindySue Nielsen and Devin Nielsen will share how the creative process supports students emotionally, socially and academically, while giving each artist an opportunity to express their individuality. Proceeds from ColettaScope support educational programs and opportunities for St. Coletta students, helping the school continue its mission of empowering every learner.

Community members can support ColettaScope by attending, sponsoring, donating or spreading the word.

Learn more through the ColettaScope Facebook page or call 414-453-1850.