Creative Ways To Celebrate Valentine's Day!

with Therapy For Dating
Posted at 10:43 AM, Jan 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-28 11:43:45-05

With Valentine's Day just around the corner, there are many fun ways for singles to celebrate the holiday because Valentine's Day doesn't have to be just for couples! Dr. Christie Kederian is a nationally-renowned psychologist and Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist, specializing in the psychology of relationships. With an extensive career as a professional matchmaker and relationship expert for eHarmony and Match.com. Christie has helped hundreds of people find love and improve their relationships. She joins us today to share tips for celebrating Valentine’s Day whether you're in a relationship or not.

For more information and tips from Christie, visit therapyfordating.com

