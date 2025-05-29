Watch Now
CAST Water Safety Foundation
Creating Safer Swimmers
Posted

Drowning is the leading cause of death for children ages 1–4, but it doesn’t have to be. CAST (Creating Safer Swimmers Today) is a non-profit dedicated to preventing these tragedies through early water safety education and access to self-rescue swim lessons. Founder Liz Huber joins us to explain how CAST is professionally driven to save lives and equip families with practical strategies. Learn the life-saving differences between self-rescue and traditional swim lessons, what to avoid in your backyard pool, and why now is the best time to prepare for a safer summer.

For more information visit: CAST Water Safety Foundation

