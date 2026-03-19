Creating Opportunities for Vulnerable Children in Nepal

Last year, the Pradiya Foundation held its first “A Night in Kathmandu,” which raised $65,000 to build a school for vulnerable children in Nepal. Today, they prepare to host their second annual event with funds raised going towards the goal of expanding the school past the 5th grade.

The event is being held at the Kacmarcik Center for Human Performance this Saturday, the 21st, from 5:30-9:00. Guests can expect a traditional Nepali dinner, cultural dance performances, a silent auction, and firsthand updates on the 124 children enrolled in the school.

For information on tickets and donation, visit A Night In Kathmandu | Pradiya Foundation