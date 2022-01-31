Creating Opportunities

Hair Care Brand Dark & Lovely is launching Building Beautiful Futures to help close the gap on educational and professional opportunities for black women! They are partnering with NAACP to bring scholarships, mentoring and professional coaching to college students and young professionals. The program is designed to close the opportunity gap for black women. For more information visit www.softsheen-carson.com/buildingbeautifulfutures The program will be awarding scholarships and more.

Actress Storm Reid is lending her voice to the initiative.

