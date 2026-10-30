Create Spooky Handmade Halloween Decor with Needle Felting

Looking for a creative way to celebrate Halloween? Shana Borger, owner and lead craft instructor of Craft Party Co., is sharing the art of needle felting and showing how soft wool can be transformed into adorable Halloween ghosts and bats. This beginner-friendly craft uses a special barbed needle to shape colorful wool into festive decorations that are perfect for seasonal displays, handmade gifts, or a cozy afternoon project.

Viewers will learn the basics of needle felting, see the step-by-step process, and discover how easy it is to start creating their own spooky designs at home. Craft Party Co. also offers hands-on workshops, parties, and events that bring people together through creativity and fun.