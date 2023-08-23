Create Fluid Art

Sarah Vanderkooy is back from Creative Ramblings. She loves sharing and teaching simple craft projects. Today she shows us fluid art.
Fluid art is a popular technique that is accessible and fun for anyone. With supplies available at
the dollar store you can create bold canvases for just a few dollars.
Posted at 10:31 AM, Aug 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-23 11:31:06-04
