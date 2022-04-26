Create Family Memories in Wisconsin Dells

Our one tank trip feature takes us to Chula Vista Resort in the Wisconsin Dells! Chula Vista Resort is a family-owned and operated full-service resort celebrating 71 years of service. Krissy Kaminski Sigmund – is one of two in the 4th generation of owner/operators and is the Vice President. With new attractions, like Dells Zipline Adventures – home of Soar Like an Eagle, the country’s longest face-first zipline experience, and Rainbow Rapids, the new waterslide featuring futuristic, colorful drops, twist and turns. With over $20M in renovations and upgrades, Chula Vista Resort has over 600 hotel rooms and suites, spacious vacation villas and luxurious two and three bedroom condos that are waiting to host your next summer getaway.

Chula Vista Resort is also the only waterpark resort in Wisconsin Dells that is “fido-friendly”, so you don’t have to leave your furry family member at home. With an 18-hole golf course, full-service spa, state of the art meeting facility, and even the #1 voted Steakhouse in Wisconsin, Kaminski’s Chop House, Chula Vista Resort is truly the premier resort destination for your next

vacation!

Chula Vista is giving away a getaway. Go here for details and to enter.

