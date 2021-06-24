Watch
Create a Pollinator Paradise

With The Plant Doctor, Melinda Myers
Posted at 10:22 AM, Jun 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-24 11:22:26-04

It’s national pollinator week, and you can celebrate by growing a pollinator garden in your own yard! Don’t let limited space, physical ability or gardening experience stop you from growing a pollinator garden. If you have a pot lying around, you can make a difference! Joining us today is The Plant Doctor, Melinda Myers, and she has some tips and tricks for growing a pollinator paradise.

To watch Melinda’s “Gardening with Kids” webinar sponsored by American Transmission Co. And Grow Smart, visit atc-GrowSmart.com/Kids.

You can also download the Young Gardener’s Journal and check out the videos below!
-Creating a Pollinator Paradise Video
-Build a Toad Abode Video
-Bug Hunt Video

