Create a Love Story This February 14th

Event planner and creative director, David Caruso, from Dynamic Events by David Caruso brings his signature style to the studio today for Valentine's Day. David has a dazzling display of ideas to make your significant other feel special. With a Valentine’s Breakfast Board, Date Night Signature Drink, Cupid’s Sparkling Sangria, Romantic Table Décor, Relationship Card Game, and Couple’s Scrapbook Making!
