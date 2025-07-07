Crafting Your Next Summer Mocktail!

Emily Dell Revord joins us on The Morning Blend to share how you can make great mocktails. As the owner of Boone & Crockett, Emily has a breadth of knowledge on how to make the perfect mocktails, both for you and your friends.

Bars like Boone & Crockett are also offering non-alcoholic alternatives, an industry trend, to create a social space without the effects of alcohol.

To make The Backseat Bingo:

1.5 oz Grapefruit Juice

1 oz Simple Syrup

.75 oz Lime Juice

A big pinch of sea salt

Shake with ice. Pour into a glass and top with club soda. Garnish with lime and fresh rosemary.

For more information, visit Boone & Crockett, or follow them on social media: @boonemilwaukee

