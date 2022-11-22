Watch Now
Cozy Slippers, Great Boot & Gift Ideas

Stan's Fit For Your Feet
Stan's Fit For Your Feet is celebrating its 72nd year in Milwaukee with their family business. They are thankful for their community and for the opportunity to provide quality footwear to the Milwaukee community. Megan Sajdak, certified Pedorthist and director of marketing, joins us to share a selection of cozy slippers. It's the holiday season and they have the perfect gifts for you! Shop local with them this holiday season. They are having a Stan-iversary sale where you can save 10-40% off selected shoes, boots, accessories and more now through December 4. Shop in-store or online at Stansfootwear.com
Posted at 10:25 AM, Nov 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-22 11:25:26-05

