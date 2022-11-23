Cozy, Chic and Unique Gifts

Our fashionista Faye is back with some fantastic gift ideas for the holiday season. Faye showcases a jacket she calls "Better than A Boyfriend." It is under 90 dollars! Check out the midwest winter pom hat. Faye also has an array of purses for everyone on your list. Be sure to ask about unique gifts that are inexpensive. Now through Sunday November 27th you can get a free gift if you spend 100 dollars or more. If you spend 200 dollars or more you can choose between a blanket or gloves! Shop Faye's online or in store. She is located at East Towne Square Mall at 1505 W. Mequon Rd in Mequon.

262-241-8386