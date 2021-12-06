Watch
Cozy Apparel Perfect For The Winter

The Flannel Fox
Posted at 10:28 AM, Dec 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-06 11:28:06-05

Create your own cozy den with apparel and home accents inspired by the adventure of up north! The Flannel Fox in Wauwatosa Village offers Christmas gifts and decor sure to make any home cozy. Co-owner Melyssa Bauer joins us to share new apparel products and other great Christmas gifts for everyone on your list.

Come down to the Tosa Village Thursday, December 9th for The Flannel Fox's Sip N Stroll, a ladies night with cocktails, treats, and 40% off select merchandise!

Follow The Flannel Fox on social media!
FB: flannelfoxtosa
Insta: flannelfoxtosa

Shop online or shop in store at 7602 Harwood Ave Wauwatosa, WI 53213.

