Dr. Anita Patel from Walgreens is here to discuss Covid-19 services post-pandemic and what that may look like for many. The federal COVID-19 public health emergency officially ended in May, marking the end of government support for COVID-19 services. Dr. Patel goes over what this may mean as it relates to tests, vaccinations, etc.