Covid-19 PCR Testing

Covid-19 testing is important now more than ever. As people return to schools, work and travel, testing is still needed. Faisal Ahmed-Yahia is the co-owner of Summit Clinical Laboratories. They can do Covid-19 RT-PCR testing and are providing same day results.
Faisal Ahmed-Yahia will talk about the different types of testing and what is needed to travel.
For more information visit their website to find the location closest to you.
www.SummitClinicalLabs.com
Posted at 11:06 AM, Apr 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-21 12:06:07-04
