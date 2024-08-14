Covering the Essentials for the New School Year

With the new school year just around the corner, we need to stock up on all the essentials. From laptops to backpacks and easy meals, Limor Suss joins us to talk about the key items and back-to-school deals you won't want to miss! To help you make back-to-school season healthy and stress free, Limor discusses the best deals on the market.

Back-to-School deals on laptops and accessories, Xbox controllers and more continue through September 10th! Looking for products that you can be sure will stand the test of time? Lands’ End [landsend.com] kids’ products are designed to last, versatile, adaptable, and comfortable enough to wear all day long. They transition from school-to-play seamlessly—even through changing weather and contexts. Joining us today to talk about all things back-to-school and how you can make the best of it is Lifestyle Expert and Contributor Limor Suss.

For more information on all the back-to-school essentials and ways that you can thrive during back-to-school season this year, please visit www.limor.tv or visit Limor's Instagram page @LimorSuss.