Country In The Burg is going on Year 6 as the largest Country Music Festival in Ozaukee County. In just 5 years it has Raised just under Half a Million dollars to over 25 different charity/organization in the Community and the State. The festival has had artist like Cole Swindell, Jake Owen, Martina McBride, Billy Currington, Lee Brice, Dustin Lynch and more perform.

It is a one of a kind event and venue so go on out and enjoy some Country In The Burg, Music Festival in Cedarburg, WI! August 22 and 23rd

For more information visit: Country In The Burg !