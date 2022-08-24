Country Artist You Need to Hear

Declared one of Rolling Stone's "10 Country Artists You Need to Know" as "an ambitious, entrepreneurial guitar heroine primed to bring back the pop-country glory of the Nineties," singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Caroline Jones wrote and co-produced her new lead single "Come In (But Don't Make Yourself

Comfortable)" off her forthcoming sophomore studio album with Grammy and Academy Award-winning producer Ric Wake (Mariah Carey, Celine Dion, Whitney Houston).

Throughout her career, Caroline has toured with the likes of Jimmy Buffet & the Eagles, Zac Brown Band & OneRepublic, Tim McGraw & Faith Hill, Vince Gill, Kip Moore, Kenny Chesney, Sarah Evans and Lee Brice among others. Caroline joins us to discuss her career and upcoming performance in Cedarburg on Saturday night at Country in the Burg. For more information, please visit www.countryintheburg.com