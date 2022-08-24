Watch Now
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Country Artist You Need to Hear

Caroline Jones
Declared one of Rolling Stone's "10 Country Artists You Need to Know" as "an ambitious, entrepreneurial guitar heroine primed to bring back the pop-country glory of the Nineties," singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Caroline Jones wrote and co-produced her new lead single "Come In (But Don't Make Yourself Comfortable)" off her forthcoming sophomore studio album with Grammy and Academy Award-winning producer Ric Wake (Mariah Carey, Celine Dion, Whitney Houston). Throughout her career, Caroline has toured with the likes of Jimmy Buffet &amp; the Eagles, Zac Brown Band &amp; OneRepublic, Tim McGraw &amp; Faith Hill, Vince Gill, Kip Moore, Kenny Chesney, Sarah Evans and Lee Brice among others. Caroline joins us to discuss her career and upcoming performance in Cedarburg on Saturday night at Country in the Burg. For more information, please visit www.countryintheburg.com
Posted at 10:17 AM, Aug 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-24 11:17:00-04

Declared one of Rolling Stone's "10 Country Artists You Need to Know" as "an ambitious, entrepreneurial guitar heroine primed to bring back the pop-country glory of the Nineties," singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Caroline Jones wrote and co-produced her new lead single "Come In (But Don't Make Yourself
Comfortable)" off her forthcoming sophomore studio album with Grammy and Academy Award-winning producer Ric Wake (Mariah Carey, Celine Dion, Whitney Houston).

Throughout her career, Caroline has toured with the likes of Jimmy Buffet & the Eagles, Zac Brown Band & OneRepublic, Tim McGraw & Faith Hill, Vince Gill, Kip Moore, Kenny Chesney, Sarah Evans and Lee Brice among others. Caroline joins us to discuss her career and upcoming performance in Cedarburg on Saturday night at Country in the Burg. For more information, please visit www.countryintheburg.com

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes