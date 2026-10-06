Could Your Symptoms Be More Than Just Menopause?

Brain fog, fatigue, weight gain, and sleep issues are often dismissed as “just aging” or menopause. The Women’s Midlife Health Summit aims to change that narrative. Hosted by Erika Schlick, this free virtual event runs November 10-12, 2026, featuring more than 50 physicians and women’s health experts across 30+ hours of professionally produced programming.

Viewers will explore connections between hormones, thyroid function, metabolic health, cardiovascular wellness, inflammation, environmental exposures, and more. The goal is to help women better understand their health and identify underlying causes that may be overlooked.

Register for free and reserve your spot at the Women’s Midlife Health Summit. Learn more about the event and live attendance opportunities at Midlife Summit.