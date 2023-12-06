Could Your Pup Become a Certified Therapy Dog?

Does your dog have what it takes to be a therapy dog? Patti Muraczewski is a therapy dog evaluator. Today she is joined by Jeanine Daugherty and her therapy dog. They are sharing what it takes to become a certified therapy dog, and what you can do to get started on this process. Even if you find that having your pup become a therapy dog or a service dog isn't right, there are also options for them to become an emotional support dog!

If you are interested there will be a test on Saturday, December 9th, at 2pm. This will be taking place at For Pet's Sake, located at 828 Perkins Drive in Mukwonago. If you want to look into certifying your dog and get a review of the full test,visit www.tdi-dog.org