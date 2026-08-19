Could this Nature Reserve be your next Free Field Trip?

Mequon Nature Preserve has 510 acres to explore right in southeastern Wisconsin! Allow Kristin and Cory to guide you down each trail this Preserve offers. From free field-trips to hikes, find peace for free!

Don't miss out on the tower, Marty's Playspace, the wetlands with boardwalks, and hiking trails. Bring the family, bring your school, join the research team or just go to visit the conservation dogs! There are opportunities for all ages and adventurers!

Get in tune with nature for free at Mequon Nature Preserve. Find more at Mequon Nature Preserve | Mequon WI