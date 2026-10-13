The Power of a Mental Health Assessment

When questions about attention, learning, behavior, or emotional health begin impacting daily life, a professional assessment can provide valuable clarity. Behavioral Health Clinic offers comprehensive testing and evaluation services for children, teens, and adults, including assessments for ADHD, autism, learning differences, and other specialty concerns.

Brynn Weiss, LPC-IT, will explain what today's evaluations look like, common signs that it may be time for an assessment, and how testing differs across age groups. She'll also discuss what happens after results are received and how those insights can help individuals and families move forward with confidence.

Learn more about Behavioral Health Clinic's Testing & Assessment Services at Behavioral Health Clinic.