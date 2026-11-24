When attention, learning or behavioral challenges begin affecting daily life, a professional evaluation can provide clarity. Behavioral Health Clinic in Grafton offers testing and assessment services for people of all ages, including evaluations for autism, ADHD, learning differences and other specialized concerns.

Brynn Weiss, LPC-IT, explains what a modern evaluation actually looks like, common signs that it may be time to consider testing and how the assessment process can differ for children and adults. Viewers will also learn what happens after results are received and how those findings can help guide next steps and support.

Learn more about testing, assessments and mental health services at Behavioral Health Clinic.